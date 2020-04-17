UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- City Manager Gregory Rose announced Friday that University City must make budget cuts and lay off or furlough employees due to the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rose said the city anticipates a 15%, or $3.7 million, reduction in revenue.
“Due to the devastating financial impacts of the coronavirus on our economy, as City Manager, I have made adjustments to our spending,” Rose said. “I have been forced, among other things, to layoff excellent employees, furlough employees, and delay capital projects in order to fill the gap.”
Rose said around 13 full-time employees will be impacted by the layoffs or furloughs.
“All areas of our operation, with the exception of public safety and sanitation, will lose employees,” the city manager said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.