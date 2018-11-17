ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A wastewater plan in University City is in progress after a letter of intent was signed by the city Friday.
The letter was signed by University City and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District to put a sanitary storage facility underground in Heman Park.
The tanks to store the wastewater will be underground but some buildings to house controls will be above the surface.
The facility is designed to prevent sewage backing up into the homes around the River Des Peres area.
University City is planning public meetings soon where residents can learn more.
