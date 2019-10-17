UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a suspect who is behind a carjacking that occurred in University City Thursday night.
The incident occurred just after 7:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of Olive.
Police said a man with slender build who was wearing tight jeans and a dark hoodie sweatshirt with the hoodie pulled over his head approached the victim, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his parked car.
The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the victim get out of his white 2007 Volkswagon Passat. The victim complied and the suspect got in the car and drove off. He was last seen driving westbound in the 8100 block of Olive.
Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.