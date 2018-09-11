UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --Monday night, a call for a domestic disturbance turned into an act of kindness. One woman is praising two University City police officers for going above and beyond.
Patricia Washington said she was driving home around 9 p.m. and stopped at the Family Dollar on Olive and Midland Boulevard. When she pulled in, she found a woman holding a newborn in distress.
“I noticed a woman was obviously distraught and she had a very small infant in her arms," Washington said.
According to police, the woman was assaulted by her significant other. Thankfully, a clerk inside called 911 and officers arrived within minutes. Washington said several officers started searching for the suspect who fled; but two others stayed behind to comfort the victim and newborn.
“They watched the perimeter of the parking lot to protect her, they were like mother hens," said Washington.
Washington said one officer helped calm the mother down, while another officer went inside the store to purchase the items she intended to buy. The officer purchased diapers, wipes and other personal care items for the woman and put them in her car.
“It was just amazing, it was so tender," said Washington.
Captain Dana Morley said this act of kindness wasn’t uncommon for Officer Belcher and Officer Freeman. Morley said the two have been with the department for years and typically go above and beyond. Washington said she is extremely proud of the officers and the community she lives in.
“You would have thought it was just two family members engaging," said Washington.
