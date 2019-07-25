UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The University City Police Department is asking the public for help finding an endangered 14-year-old girl.
Police said Angel Wells has been missing since 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
She was last seen in the 1000 block of Wild Cherry. Police said she threatened to harm herself.
Wells is 5'02'', 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue Adidas shorts and black Nike flip flops.
Anyone with information is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371- TIPS.
