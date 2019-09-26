UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police responded after a call of shots fired Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 7500 block of Shaftsbury Avenue for the call at 10 a.m.
Police say no one was injured in the incident and suspect(s) have been identified.
The University City Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 or anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.