UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The University City Police Department is looking for new recruits!
Anyone with an interest in a career in law enforcement is encouraged to apply to the department. Anyone wanting to apply is invited to attend the hiring event held at the Heman Park Community Center at 975 Pennsylvania starting at 9 a.m. at Saturday.
The hiring event is an opportunity for attendees to meet with department staff one-on-one to complete the first three phases of the hiring process, including the application, written test and physical fitness test for entry into the Police Academy.
The starting salary with the department is $61,045-$78,329 with a Bachelor’s Degree and includes benefits, Residency Pay for anyone relocating to University City, a pension plan with 401/457 deferred compensation, vacation leave, personal leave, sick leave, tuition reimbursement, health dental, vision and life insurance for employee and spouses, partners or families.
Anyone looking to apply must be a U.S. citizen at least 21 years old, with a current and valid driver’s license, have a high school deploma or G.E.D., have no felony or misdemeanor convictions and meet a list of physical requirements including a vision standard of not less than 20/70 in each eye without correction, correctable to 20/20. Post certified or Academy training is preferred but not required.
Applications are available to print at www.ucitymo.org or for pick up at Human Resources located on the first floor in City Hall at 6801 Delmar Blvd.
For more information on University City Police Department’s hiring event, visit www.ucitymo.org or call 314-505-8652.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.