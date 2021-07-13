UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- University City is temporarily doing away with parking meter fees in the Delmar Loop. The city says it will place stickers on impacted meters this week that will be free through the end of the year.
This does not impact parking in the parking garage, parking on Delmar and connected side streets.
University City’s mayor says the move is aimed to help businesses recover post-pandemic. The free parking will cost the city around $150,000, but they will seek reimbursement from economic development retail sales tax funds.
