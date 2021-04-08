UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- University City leaders are looking for volunteers to help host COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The city's fire department is looking for non-medical volunteers to help with check-in patients and log vaccine documentation. The fire department will host clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting April 13. The department said they're in need of ten volunteers per shift.
The clinic will be at Heman Park Community Center at 975 Pennsylvania Ave. Click here to register to volunteer.
