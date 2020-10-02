UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- University City leaders say it’s not a matter of if, but when severe flooding will occur in a section of University City near River Des Peres.
"We have encouraged them not to lease those apartments,” City Manager Gregory Rose said. He was speaking in reference to a video of an August flash flood ravaging several units at the Hafner Court Apartments.
“It was dark. The water was coming in the house," Alyssa Green said. "I just didn’t know what to do."
Green and Devin Beach say they nearly lost everything during that flood. They only had renters insurance and not flood insurance.
“Please get flood insurance because we know that area is going to flood frequently,” Rose said.
[READ: Residents still allowed to live in condemned apartment complex in University City]
Rose says the city has tried on multiple occasion to urge apartment management to not lease certain units because of the flooding.
“We have legal limitations that would prevent us from simply forcing the property owner to not lease those apartments,” Rose said.
He says legally, until the city acquires that land, they can’t force the company to head to their advice.
In the meantime, we found the Army Corps of Engineers are conducting a study in University City to address the flooding.
The study won’t be completed until 2023.
Rose says the primary culprit is the River Des Peres.
“The way it’s currently engineered, it’s ineffective in managing storm water flow,” Rose said.
He says along with climate change, three factors are causing this flooding:
- The river is too narrow
- It has too many choke points
- And it’s not properly maintained
Since the company continues to lease out units, the city says they’re working with FEMA to secure a grant that would allow the city to buy the land where the apartment sits.
“So we’re not going to sit back to 2023 to see what happens, we’re going to continue to take aggressive actions,” Rose said.
We reached out to the company for a comment. We’re waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.