UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The zip codes in University City's school district have high concentrations of positive coronavirus cases, and so do many of the towns surrounding University City.
Those numbers have caused concerns about schools restarting this fall, and it's prompted a public campaign to stop the spread ahead of school restarting.
University City is broken down into three zip codes.
The city has tracked 292 cases in the 63130 zip code, 246 cases in the 63112 zip code, and 186 in the 63105 zip code.
The head of the University City Public Library is overseeing the handout of nearly 16,000 masks, aimed and stemming the spread of the virus heading into fall.
"I think it is a convenient place and everyone needs access to masks. It is going to be better for all of us if everyone has access to mask and are able to wear them when they go out into public," said Patrick Wall, director of the University City Library.
The population of University City is around 35,000, and so far, nearly half that number of masks have been donated.
