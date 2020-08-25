UNIVSERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There was a big turnout Tuesday at four elementary schools in University City, even though the district has gone all virtual to start the year.
There was a food distribution held, in which families could come get food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
University City school officials say it's important to help take care of the students even if they aren't coming to classrooms.
School officials say the plan for now is to keep the food distribution running every Tuesday through the fall.
