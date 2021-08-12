ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- First responders in one St. Louis County town were training how to handle potentially life-threatening situations.
What looks like a real active shooter situation was actually a simulation for University City fire responders. Around 35 officers and firefighters got a hands-on training inside a church on Olive on Thursday, using skills needed in a real-life emergency. Despite the rigorous simulation, their trainer said you can't plan for everything.
"You just can't train for every scenario, there's no way," Capt. John Kramer said. "So all you can really do is just train on making decisions. Train on your techniques and methods so that when you come across that scenario you're not familiar with, you can address it."
