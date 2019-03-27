UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Colleagues of a University City firefighter who is battling cancer are rallying to help him and others like him.
Fire Battalion Chief Keith Calhoun is someone that his colleagues say is always willing to help and teach.
Now, they want to help him in his fight against cancer. Eight of them are participating in the Fight for Air Climb on Saturday, a fundraiser for the American Lung Association.
“We are just trying to do it to show him you can keep fighting and trying to get to the top,” said University City Fire Captain Daniel Jones.
The event challenges firefighters to climb 40 flights of stairs while wearing their gear. Saturday will mark the fourth time University City firefighters will participate but one of them says they are doing it this year with a little more purpose.
The firefighters hope to raise $8,000 in honor of Calhoun. To donate, click here.
