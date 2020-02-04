UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Neighbors said water mains are popping up one by one across people’s yards and streets and causing an eyesore with piles of dirt and caution tape lining the street.
University City residents showed News 4 pictures of what they are calling a recurring problem on North McKnight Road.
The community said they’ve been dealing with water line breaks for years now.
“Every year for the past four or five years there’s a water main break,” said Keynon Little-Fox.
Richard Lacy said his house was the first to experience a water line break.
“I said you know what guys, this is like the fourth one in four years, maybe it’s time to bump us up on that priority list for the main replacements,“ Lacy said.
Little-Fox said her home was third in line.
“It’s not just a simple fix, it’s where they have to tear up the whole street,” Little-Fox said.
Residents said each time this happens they have to deal with repair cost and having the water turned off for several hours.
“It’s extremely frustrating being that I have small kids,” Little-Fox said.
A spokesperson with Missouri American Water told News 4 they’ve been called out for repairs several times on this street because the line is old. They said a water main has to meet a certain criteria before it’s considered for repairs.
They said because of the history of breaks to this line they’re now taking steps to replace it.
Missouri American Water said they haven’t set a date yet on when the repair will begin but they did say they plan on replacing that line this year.
