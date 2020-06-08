UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A group of artists in University City community are using boarded up businesses as blank canvases in an effort to spread positivity.
Monday marked the third day artists have painted creations along Delmar Boulevard, with dozens of businesses covered in plywood in anticipation of continued unrest.
"I felt it was important that during these demonstrations that we invite people from the community to come out and share their voices," Jessica Bueler, an artist, said. "We have so much division in this country right now, what a way for people to express themselves and be able to share a positive message through art."
Some business owners have donated painting supplies to the artists in an effort to bring a splash of color to their boarded-up window fronts.
Those interested in taking part can visit the "Explore U City" Facebook page to find out when the next event will take place.
