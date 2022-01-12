ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Because of a spike in COVID-19 cases brought on by the highly contagious omicron variant, area colleges and universities are taking extra steps to protect students when they return to campus for the start of the spring semester.
Karen Hoshino is an international student at Saint Louis University.
"Yeah I'm very excited to meet my new international students and my friends," she said.
SLU students will be in the classroom when classes resume Tuesday. Students were sent a COVID-19 test over the winter break and will have to test negative to return to campus. Students are also required to be vaccinated, to have received a booster and to wear a mask indoors.
Washington University students will begin the spring semester on Tuesday with online learning for the first two weeks. Chenchong Chang is a graduate student at WashU.
"I think staying virtual is the best option for the students," he said.
WashU students were sent COVID-19 tests and will have to test negative to return to campus. Masks indoors and vaccinations are required, but not a booster shot.
The University of Missouri-St. Louis begins classes next week with a mix of in-person, hybrid and online classes. Students are required to wear masks indoors but are not required to be vaccinated.
Students returned to classes at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Jan. 11 with all classes online through Monday. A negative test was required to return to campus and masks are required to be worn indoors. Vaccinations aren't required but unvaccinated students have to be tested weekly.
Maryville University students were back in the classroom on Monday and were required to test negative to return to campus. Masks are required for everyone despite vaccination status.
Harris-Stowe State University began classes on Monday but not with in-person learning. Dr. Alandrea Steward is vice president for communications and marketing.
"We have a delayed start to our in-person classes here on campus. So students are online for the first two weeks. They will return to campus for in-person classes on Monday January 24th," she said.
Students are required to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus at Harris-Stowe. Vaccinations aren't required but masks must be worn indoors.
Editor's note: This article previously stated incorrectly that Maryville University did not require masks for all students and staff. The information was later updated with the accurate information.
