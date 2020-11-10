ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With a surge of covid-19 cases, the reality is setting in; Holiday gatherings may not look like anything we've ever seen before.
Now, there's growing concern that as college students head home for Thanksgiving, they'll bring the virus with them.
Some of schools are discouraging Thanksgiving travel but say if you do, be more diligent than ever.
Thousands of students around St. Louis will be making that choice in the next couple weeks.
Webster University has half a dozen students living on campus who have tested positive for COVID-19, which so far, has been lucky.
"From my point of view, to only have six positive in on campus is better than anybody here thought it'd be," said Dean of Students John Buck.
Like other schools, Webster has modified its schedule this semester.
"We actually eliminated a fall break so we could end the semester a week earlier," Buck said. "So when students come back from Thanksgiving, they typically have three weeks. We will just have two weeks to get done with finals."
At UMSL, officials are encouraging students and employees to stay local and limit travel as much as possible.
The university working with a healthcare provider to have free on-site testing after the break.
Washington University is alerting its students to the "worsening conditions in St. Louis and advising all students who leave campus to go home for Thanksgiving to remain home for the final three weeks of the semester.
Lindenwood University sent a message to its student body encouraging them "to participate in free community testing offered at Family Arena November 12-14" if they're planning on traveling home to see family members for the Thanksgiving holiday.
SIU-Edwardsville will also be transitioning to an online format following the Thanksgiving break holiday with only a selection number of approved courses continuing to meet on campus.
Saint Louis University will start its finals online on the Monday following Thanksgiving.
Missouri's top health official said students may want to consider leaving campus two weeks before Thanksgiving so they can self-quarantine at home before the holiday.
"Whatever you do, if its New Year's, Christmas or Thanksgiving, you're going to have to do it different," said Missouri Health Director Dr. Randall Williams.
