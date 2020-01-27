ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – UnitedHealth Group will host a virtual career event to fill almost 100 openings Tuesday.
The job openings, which are based in Maryland Heights, are as Customer Service Care Coordinators and include both English and Spanish speaking positions.
The virtual career event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Click here to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.