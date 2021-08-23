We will SLOWLY ease out of the intense heat beginning Friday. But even then, highs will still be in the 90s. It will be a very hot first week of school for tens of thousands of local students as they return to the classroom.

As for rain and thunderstorm chances, there is a low chance of a shower or storm popping at just about any point this week. These isolated storms will provide some brief relief from the heat. Check back for updates on those rain chances, as well as the duration of the coming heat wave.

Monday: High 95. Heat advisory goes into effect at 1PM! Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Top heat index near 105. A 20% chance of a spot shower or storm in the afternoon and early evening.

Tuesday: Low 77/High 96. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Top heat index near 108. A few spot storms in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Low 78/High 97. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Top heat index near 105. 20% chance of pm storm.

Thursday: Low 76/High 95. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Top heat index near 103. A 30% chance of rain and storms.

Friday: Low 76/High 93. Partly cloudy and hot. Spot PM storm.

Saturday: Low 75/High 94. Partly cloudy and hot. Spot PM storm

Sunday: Low 75/High 92. Partly cloudy and hot. 40% chance of rain or storms.

Monday: Low 73/High 88. Slightly cooler with a chance of showers or storms.