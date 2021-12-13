You are the owner of this article.
United Way of Greater St. Louis launches Disaster Recovery Fund to help those impacted by storms

Aerial footage shows the extent of damage an Amazon warehouse took after an EF-3 tornado tore through the Metro East Friday night.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The United Way of Greater St. Louis has launched a Disaster Recovery Fund to help those impacted by Friday's storms. 

All proceeds raised through the fund will go to support long-term recovery efforts, such as temporary housing and other emerging needs.

Donations can be made online by clicking here. Donations can also be made by sending a check to: United Way Greater St. Louis, Attn: United Way Disaster Recovery Fund, LOCKBOX 503485, St. Louis, MO 63150-3485. 

Anyone needing non-emergency assistance can dial 2-1-1 from a cell phone or 1-800-427-4626 from a landline to talk to a trained specialist. 

The United Way is also in need of volunteers to help with response efforts. Click here to learn more. 

