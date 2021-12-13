United Way of Greater St. Louis launches Disaster Recovery Fund to help those impacted by storms

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The United Way of Greater St. Louis has launched a Disaster Recovery Fund to help those impacted by Friday's storms.

Schnucks customers can round up to help tornado victims Schnucks is letting customers round up at the register to help tornado victims.

All proceeds raised through the fund will go to support long-term recovery efforts, such as temporary housing and other emerging needs.

Donations can be made online by clicking here. Donations can also be made by sending a check to: United Way Greater St. Louis, Attn: United Way Disaster Recovery Fund, LOCKBOX 503485, St. Louis, MO 63150-3485.

Anyone needing non-emergency assistance can dial 2-1-1 from a cell phone or 1-800-427-4626 from a landline to talk to a trained specialist.

The United Way is also in need of volunteers to help with response efforts. Click here to learn more.