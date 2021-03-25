ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – United Airlines will have seasonal service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to two South Carolina destinations this summer.
The airline will offer flights to Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and flights to Hilton Head on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The flights will run from May 27 through Sept. 6, 2021.
“United’s announcement of new service is exciting, as we see more partners adding new destinations from STL,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director. These two destinations show a real commitment by a major carrier to offer St. Louis travelers the most direct service to popular east coast tourist spots. So much so, any traveler to Hilton Head is now just minutes away from everything the island has to offer after getting off their flight.”
