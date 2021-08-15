SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Aliska Walker opened a new cafe in South St. Louis that centers around pickles.
"I make pickle cupcakes, pickle fried chicken, pancakes and pickle macaroni. I'm working on a milkshake, and I want to make a pickle with a hot dog stuffed inside of it," Walker said.
She also ferments her home grown cucumbers and sells them in jars with various flavors. They have gained attention across the country.
"I've got an order to ship out today. North Carolina, Colorado, yeah," she says.
In an effort to support black-owned restaurants, PepsiCo. chose Aliska's Amazing Pickle Cafe to get $15,000 for a local charity of her choice. Being a former teacher, Walker chose the Little Bit Foundation.
"She, being a teacher, really focused on black education and equality in education, and that completely aligns with our mission and what we are trying to do. We are providing back to school supplies for all of the students in the schools we serve, which is about 43 schools in the St. Louis area and about 14,000 students," said Michelle Abel with Little Bit.
While Walker is supporting local students, she's also encouraging the community to support black-owned businesses.
"Some people are not born into generational wealth where a business is passed down," Walker said. "We do have talented black people that can come up with a business like I did."
If you would like to donate or volunteer with The Little Bit Foundation, go to their website by clicking here.
