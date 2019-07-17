UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 22-year-old woman was arrested after reportedly pulling out a gun in a McDonald’s drive thru.
Officers were called by the victim, a 20-year-old woman, who said the two were arguing in the drive thru when the suspect pulled out a gun and showed it to her.
Officers stopped the 22-year-old and reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
She reportedly admitted to having the gun as well as weed and drug paraphernalia in the car.
She was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm and drug possession, but was released pending a warrant.
