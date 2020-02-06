UNION, MO. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man early Thursday morning.
According to Union Police, officers found a man, 34, stabbed and lying on a curb on 100 block of Central Ave.
Investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect, Elizabeth Dawn Willis, 47, of Union, had been arguing when Willis stabbed the man.
Willis ran from the area before police arrived, but was located by police at a nearby convenience store at 6:40 a.m.
The victim is recovering after undergoing surgery.
Willis is charged with second-degree assault and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
