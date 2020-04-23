UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Franklin County shop that's typically busy making t-shirts and trophies is adjusting to the pandemic.
Trophies, T’s and More is making 800 face masks to help people protect themselves from COVID-19.
570 of the 800 face masks are for employees returning to work at Bommarito Automotive Group.
The store has also been selling signs for the families of Union High School seniors to place in their yards to celebrate their graduation.
