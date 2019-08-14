ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Union Station is hosting several job fairs in August as part of an effort to fill numerous open positions.
A job fair is being held on August 15 and 22 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
The St. Louis landmark is looking to fill positions for the St. Louis Wheel, St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain, Miniature Golf and the St. Louis Carousel.
Attendees are asked to park behind Maggie O’Brien's in a lot on 20th Street and enter through the 20th Street doors. Organizers say the parking is free. Attendees can also apply in person.
Union Station says there will be more job fairs for other areas of the attraction in the coming months.
For more on the job fair, click here.
