ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Union Station has announced job fairs for their new, upcoming attractions, like the St. Louis Wheel, mini golf, carousel, and The Soda Fountain.
The fairs will be held on August 13, 15, and 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel. Attendees are asked to bring their resumes and to dress business casual.
The positions looking to be filled include attendant loader, ticket sales, photo and retail associate, photo and retail supervisor, maintenance technician, attraction attendant, admissions supervisor, and wheel operator.
The positions available at The Soda Fountain include bartender, server, server assistant, host and cook.
To apply for the Wheel positions, click here.
To apply at The Soda Fountain, click here.
