ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The opening day for the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station has been moved up!
The 200-foot tall attraction was supposed to be open for business starting October 1. The new soda fountain restaurant will also open its doors that day.
Officials later said the opening date would actually take place one day sooner, on Sept. 30. That day, the carousel and 18-hold mini-golf course will also be open to the public.
Once the wheel openings, it will operate 365-days a year from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13+) and $10 for children (ages 3-12).
