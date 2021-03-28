ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Union Station celebrated the arrival of spring with a petting zoo in the outside plaza.
Visitors could get an up-close look at baby barnyard animals including goats, cows and giant rabbits.
The petting zoo was just for Sunday but Union Station is hosting a whole series of special spring events through the end of April. Click here to learn more.
