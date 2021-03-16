ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Beaches are out of reach to many of us but Union Station is brining those tropical vibes to downtown St. Louis.
From now until the end of April, the Plaza at Union Station will have Hawaiian-themed scenes complete with beach-themed music. The Soda Fountain is also offering special Hawaiian Sundaes, and fire and light shows happen every hour starting at 5:00 p.m.
"We're going to really be celebrating bringing the destination to folks in St. Louis who can't travel during these really weird times," said Cameron Schoeffel, the Sales and Managing Director at Union Station.
The St. Louis Aquarium inside Union Station is open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and open until 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
