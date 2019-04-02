UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Union Police Department said they have placed Union R-XI school district on lockout Tuesday due to a "potentially dangerous situation" in downtown Union.
Police say at this time they are uncertain of the status of the situation and don't have any additional details.
All students and staff are being held inside the districts buildings and all doors are locked from the outside until they know more about the situation.
In a statement the school district said they are planning to have a normal dismissal with additional police presence at each building.
News 4 is working to learn more about this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.