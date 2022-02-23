The union representing Cahokia Heights police officers hasn't heard from Cahokia Heights city officials in three months, according to the union.
The Illinois FOP Labor Council told News 4, Wednesday, the last time the union had correspondence with Cahokia Heights city leaders was on November 24.
They said that officers with the police department have been without a union contract since Alorton, Cahokia, and Centreville merged into Cahokia Heights in May.
According the union, when Cahokia Heights formed, the old contract for Cahokia officers ended, despite trying to get a new contract established with the newly-formed city.
Cahokia Heights mayor Curtis McCall Sr. told News 4 in January, "We're at the end stages of our contract negotiations with the FOP."
These negotiations have been going on while the city has been struggling to find officers. During News 4's last interview with McCall Sr. in January, he said the department had 16 full-time officers at the time.
Starting salary for cops is more than $48,000. It used to be $67,000 for Cahokia police. Some departments in the Metro East pay $20,000 more than Cahokia Heights PD.
"All the delay has done is force out officers," said Rob Scott, attorney for the Illinois FOP Labor Council.
Scott said officers will eventually get back the money they are potentially missing out on when a new contract is finalized.
"We won't resolve a collective bargaining agreement without backpay to that day of the creation of Cahokia Heights," he said.
"The crime is so bad here now," said former Village of Cahokia trustee Jerry Nichols. "It's the chief's and the mayor's fault. He defunded our police department. I just don't think there's too many police officers that want to come to a crime ridden spot like we got now to put their life out there for that kind of money."
News 4 contacted the mayor's office on several occasions since the January interview. We haven't heard back.
