UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Union, Missouri are asking for help identifying a person of interest after a vehicle was stolen from a Walmart parking lot Friday.
Police said a tan, 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from the parking lot around 3 p.m. The victim, a 54-year-old man from Villa Ridge, said the suspect drove off in his vehicle. The victim said he left the vehicle unlocked and the keys inside while he went into the store.
Prior to the vehicle theft, police said they had been called to the Walmart for a report of a suspicious person. When the officer arrived at the store, the stolen vehicle was leaving the lot, unbeknownst to the officer. The victim then contacted the officer but the vehicle was not found.
Around 2 a.m. Monday, the stolen vehicle was seen at Casey's General Store in St. Clair but it again eluded police.
Police said the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee has the Missouri license: SR4V8T.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Union Police Department at 636-583-3700.
