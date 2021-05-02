UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway in Franklin County after an infant died on the same day of birth.
Officials with the Union Police Department said officers were called to a Mercy hospital to look into an infant's death. Police said the infant was born on April 28 at his mother's house. The mother told officers she had been dealing with an illness and didn't know she was pregnant.
Police said her 22-year-old husband came home from work and "located the mother lying in bed with heavy blood loss and the child laying on the floor next to the bed." He then took them to the hospital where the child was pronounced dead.
Officers are still investigating the cause of death.
