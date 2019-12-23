FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Union, Missouri man was killed when his truck hit a utility pole in Franklin County Sunday morning.
Michael Leroney, 60, was driving on Old Highway 50 west of Judith Springs Road when his 2002 Chevrolet 1500 went off the roadway, hit a utility pole and overturned around 8:40 a.m.
Leroney was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Leroney was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
