FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com)-- An early morning crash left an Union man dead Thanksgiving morning in Franklin County.
According to police, 59-year-old Llyod Kistner was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Aveo westbound on Highway 100 at Route KK when it traveled off the roadway, striking a rock bluff.
Emergency crews said Kistner died at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.