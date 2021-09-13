FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Franklin County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle and a motorcycle were stopped in traffic on Route 47 when a third vehicle struck the motorcyclist, causing a domino-effect and then hit the other. The motorcyclist, Eddie D. Jacobs, 62, of Union, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers had minor to moderate injuries.
The crash happened at 12:20 p.m. on Route 47 between Steutermann and Woodland.
