FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a vacant Franklin County home.
Zachary William Cooper, 28, from Union, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after the Oct. 24 incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, Cooper was found inside a vacant home in the 1200 block of Old County Farm Road in Union after a caller reported seeing a man dressed in black enter the home. Cooper reportedly told deputies he had permission to “scrap” parts of the home. Authorities later said the homeowner did not give Cooper permission to take anything.
When Cooper was arrested, deputies said they found drug items in his possession.
Cooper’s cash-only bond was set at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.