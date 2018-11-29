UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Union, Missouri man is accused of attempted statutory rape after a video was posted on social media.

The Union Police Department said they received information about the possible enticement of a child on Nov. 25. According to officials, an anonymous phone application was used by a private organization, which presented themselves as a 12-year-old.

The organization made contact with the 36-year-old suspect and had a conversation that was allegedly “sexual in nature.” When the suspect, later identified as Joshua Mastin, traveled to St. Louis to meet with the potential victim he was confronted during a video encounter, Union police said.

The video confrontation was then posted on social media. Police said their investigation found additional evidence to support the alleged attempted enticement of a child.

Mastin was taken into custody on Nov. 28 and charged with first-degree attempted statutory rape of a child less than 14 years of age and attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000.