UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Union, Missouri man is accused of attempted statutory rape after a video was posted on social media.
Hunting child predators: that’s what one St. Louis man says he's doing, by taking matters into his own hands.
The Union Police Department said they received information about the possible enticement of a child on Nov. 25. According to officials, an anonymous phone application was used by a private organization, which presented themselves as a 12-year-old.
The organization made contact with the 36-year-old suspect and had a conversation that was allegedly “sexual in nature.” When the suspect, later identified as Joshua Mastin, traveled to St. Louis to meet with the potential victim he was confronted during a video encounter, Union police said.
The video confrontation was then posted on social media. Police said their investigation found additional evidence to support the alleged attempted enticement of a child.
Mastin was taken into custody on Nov. 28 and charged with first-degree attempted statutory rape of a child less than 14 years of age and attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000.
