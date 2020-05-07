ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two local hospitals are being accused of not doing enough to protect healthcare workers or pay them for the work they do.
The union that represents some hospital workers is singling out Saint Louis University Hospital and Touchette Regional Hospital in Centerville.
A protest was held Thursday and SLU Hospital officials have a list of demands that were presented by the Service Employees International Union.
Members of the SEIU healthcare union protested outside SLU Hospital claiming workers aren't properly protected or compensated for the risks they're taking.
"The members are really concerned about the proper PPE. They can say it's enough but you know, the members are saying otherwise,” SLU Hospital employee, Caprice Nevils said.
"What worries me the most is that people can carry the virus and not show any symptoms," said Touchette Hospital employee, Tamara Cunningham.
The union wants all healthcare workers to be tested for COVID-19. Hospitals have to prioritize who gets tested because of limited supply and that much has been done to increase supplies of personal protective equipment.
"We can't say you did a great job, you got PPE, problem solved right? What we're identifying is this is a four package deal, it can't be just PPE," SEIU Vice President Lenny Jones said.
The union presented the two hospitals with four demands: an adequate supply of PPE, access to testing, full pay sick leave and hazard pay.
“I don't know why anyone could argue that frontline hospital workers don't deserve hazard pay at this time,” said Tamara Cunningham.
News 4 out SLU and Touchette for a response.
"We do not take these things lightly. We have had several phone calls with SEIU to discuss things around COVID-19 and how we’re managing that. So I feel pretty confident about those conversations and that we've been working hard to collaborate with them,” Jennifer Garnica with SSM SLU Hospital said.
