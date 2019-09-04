EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students were sheltered in place or evacuated after a false alarm at Eureka High School Wednesday.
Shortly before noon, an unintentional intruder alarm went off at the school, which prompted police to respond.
"Our tech department is investigating and will determine the source that triggered it and will make sure that we investigate thoroughly and educate staff who may have inadvertently entered the code," Dr. Mark Miles, of Rockwood Schools said.
About 30 minutes later, officers checked and cleared the building. It was then determined the alarm went off unintentionally and students were returned to class.
"It was really terrifying because I have been in school twelve years and never experienced anything like this. Most of the time, it's been a drill and stuff," said Katherine Baremore, a senior.
