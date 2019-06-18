ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Pride St. Louis has changed their mind on allowing uniformed police officers in this year's pride parade.
Parade officials and Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Tuesday that all police in uniform will be allowed to march.
"I have been in ongoing conversations with Pride and expressed my view that exclusion of the Police Department, or of anyone, is not in the spirit of our City. Like all professions, police are friends, relatives, allies, and members of the LGBTQIA community. Thankfully, the world has a lot of progress in the last 50 years. Today, we look toward the future. Continuing to include police in the parade helps build trust, understanding, respect, and inclusion," said Mayor Krewson.
Pride St. Louis had asked uniformed officers from the St. Louis City and St. Louis County police departments to not walk in the June 30 celebration.
The organization originally cited the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. June 28 marks 50 years since a violent clash between protesters and police, which followed the raid of a Greenwich Village gay bar.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden originally said he would honor the request because appreciates the department’s relationship with Pride St. Louis.
St. Louis County police said they would do the same.
