JACKSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An abandoned puppy who was found with a tail on his head is going viral.
Magical Unicorn Narwhal Puppy was rescued on November 8 by Mac’s Mission, a rescue group in Cape Girardeau. He and another dog were found out in the cold. Narwhal was found with foot injury.
A veterinarian said the tail on his face does not have to be removed.
Mac’s Mission says Narwhal is not currently available for adoption because the group wants him to grow more and make sure the extra tail doesn’t become a problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.