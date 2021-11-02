ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Right now, about 40 unhoused residents are living at Camp Cole in downtown St. Louis. It's a warehouse that was lent to the St. Patrick's Center to help out those who needed help with housing.

However, those residents currently at Camp Cole have to be out of there on Friday, with minimal options for places to go.

"We don't want to put people back on the streets again," Megan Poole said.

Poole, the senior director of immediate support programs at the St. Patrick's Center, says on Friday, about 15 unhoused St. Louisans don't have a plan at the moment for housing.

"If we are able to secure funding, our plan is to move them into the Lincoln Hotel, and to continue to provide case management support, we'd have staff support and that community they've created," Poole explained.

The problem for St. Patrick's Center right now, is lack of funding. The center's constantly relied on funding from private donors, but now they say the city needs to step in.

"We really need assistance to make this happen. Our private donors have been super helpful thus far, but I think we're needing more at this point," Poole said.

For the last year, this has been an ongoing struggle between non-profits who dedicate their services to the unhoused and St. Louis City leaders. Right now, city officials say, their hands are tied.

"We don't have the funding to do that, however we are helping them [St. Patrick's Center] in a number of other ways," Yusef Scoggin said.

Scoggin's the city's Department of Human Services Director. He tells News 4, they don't have the proper allocation to assist right now. That's despite having more than $40M in federal funding for, specifically, the unhoused. Scoggin says that funding is still in limbo as leaders continue to comb through proposals on how to spend that money.

"You have to really dig deep into what those proposals are to make sure we're vetting things appropriately. The last thing we want to do it put any sort of funds to projects that don't change the trajectory of homeless services within our city," Scoggin explained.

Scoggin also tells News 4 they're hoping to have some of that funding rolling out by December. He says city leaders are concerned for the unhoused population as temperatures in the region begin to plummet. St. Patrick's Center leaders say, they're working every angle and opportunity to ensure no one is put back on the street.

"The St. Patrick's Center was created to meet housing needs for people, and we're going to do that no matter what happens," Poole said.