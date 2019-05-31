MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis-area couple said they paid $500 to a wedding photographer who has yet to deliver all of the promised photos.
Allison Whitworth said she hired Misty Winfrey, the owner of It is Well Photography, to take pictures at her wedding in September.
“It was just one of those days you can’t ever imagine until it happens,” Whitworth said.
Whitworth expected, according to the contract with Winfrey, to receive preview pictures three days after her wedding. She said she wasn’t able to see the preview pictures at the promised time.
“I was like ‘okay, she’s probably busy.’ So I was okay with that,” Whitworth said.
She eventually got three pictures.
“I really liked them. She’s a great photographer. Its just that she does not seem able to get everything done,” Whitworth said.
Whitworth said she heard nothing else from Winfrey until January.
“She actually said ‘I am waiting for a link to my website.’ She then got a link and I never got the rest of my photos. I got an additional 12,” Whitworth said.
She then called the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in March and received a text message from Winfrey acknowledging her complaint.
“At this point, I think she may have lost our photos,” Whitworth said. “She needs to realize that this is their big day. This is something that is unforgivable."
A BBB spokeswoman said the agency tried to reach out to Winfrey but never heard back. News 4 also tried contacting her but also did not hear back.
It is Well Photography previously had a F-rating with the BBB.
