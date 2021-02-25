generic classroom school
AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All schools in the Affton School District will have virtual learning Thursday.

According to the district, an “unforeseen network outage across the district” prompted the decision to hold a virtual learning day on Feb. 25, 2021.

Additional details regarding the outage has not been disclosed.

