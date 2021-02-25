AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All schools in the Affton School District will have virtual learning Thursday.
According to the district, an “unforeseen network outage across the district” prompted the decision to hold a virtual learning day on Feb. 25, 2021.
ALERT: Due to unforeseen network outage across the district, all @AfftonSchools will hold a virtual learning day and AECC will be closed today, Thurs, Feb 25, 2021. We apologize for the late notice and will provide additional information as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/LMT8SBE8f6— Affton Schools (@AfftonSchools) February 25, 2021
Additional details regarding the outage has not been disclosed.
