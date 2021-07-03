CARLYLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The annual firework celebration on Carlyle Lake has been rescheduled, according to a Thursday announcement.
Citing an unforeseen circumstance, the Fireworks Spectacular at Carlyle Lake has been postponed until Labor Day. The Dam Jam, Sandcastle Building Contest, and Beach Games will still go on as scheduled but there will not be any food vendors.
