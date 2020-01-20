EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Madison County Board approved a vaping ban for anyone under the age of 21, bringing the county in-line with state law.
In the new ordinance, someone underage found with an e-cigarette or vaping device can be fined up to $200. If that person is caught multiple times within 36 months the fine doubles.
Board member Chrissy Dutton told News 4 that the ban isn’t just about parents paying the fine. Those children caught vaping will end up going to court for it and have the option to take an educational course and the fee will be waived if they can prove they completed the training.
Dutton said this was a chance to spread awareness about the dangers of vaping and make it a learning experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.