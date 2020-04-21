ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In a virtual call Tuesday, former president of the BattleHawks, Kurt Hunzeker said not knowing when the next season of the XFL would start led to the end of the league.
The XFL filed for bankruptcy last Monday after having canceled the remaining games of the season last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hunzeker spoke fondly about the two "magical games" the BattleHawks hosted at The Dome in February.
"We were able to dispel the notion that St. Louis isn't a football town," Hunzeker said.
The BattleHawks set an XFL record for attendance at their home opener, 29,554. Hunzeker said people from 49 states bought Hawks gear. He also said the team would have nearly doubled its projected budget.
Had the league continued, Hunzeker said the upper bowl would have been open for all games of the 2021 season.
But when the NFL didn't know when their season would start, that left the XFL in doubt. Hunzeker said the league liked beginning the week after the Super Bowl. When the date of the Super Bowl became questionable, that meant the XFL might not start its next season for another year.
The league said it wasn't insulated "from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis."
Hunzeker said it was clear though that the NFL should return to St. Louis.
“Football easily works in St. Louis," he said. "This is a robust football market. This market loves teams that love them."
